The Father’s Day 2022 weekend quickly approaches and so do the deals. Even if we’re still two weeks away, Samsung hasn’t held back in already discounting a bunch of their best products. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is $125 off and you can get $1,000 off via trade-in, the Galaxy Watch 4 line is discounted, and the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Tab S8 all have price drops.

I’m not sure I’d label any of these as “best ever” for pricing, but most are pretty good. Samsung has been running the $1,000-off trade-in deal for some time, so you know the drill there. If you have a Galaxy S21 Ultra (or a Fold 3), they’ll give you a $1,000 instant discount on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, plus they are doing a $125-off price drop on top of the trade. That could mean a Galaxy S22 Ultra for $75.

OK, that is likely the best price yet. You should probably jump on that Galaxy S22 Ultra deal if you own an S21 Ultra. That’s wild, man.

For other Samsung Father’s Day deals, we have the following:

Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic (Bluetooth) – $30 off (Buy)

– $30 off (Buy) Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic (LTE) – $50 off (Buy)

– $50 off (Buy) Galaxy Tab S8 Line – $120 off + $200 credit (Buy)

– $120 off + $200 credit (Buy) Galaxy Buds 2 – $50 off (Buy)

Good stuff.