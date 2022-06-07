When you think about the Android Beta program, up until this year, that was only supposed to mean a beta program for the upcoming new version release of Android. For the first time ever this year, Google changed that by offering up a beta program for their next big quarterly Android release on the current stable version of Android, which happens to be Android 12. With yesterday’s release of the June update and Pixel Feature Drop, folks in that quarterly beta program of Android 12 can now move off of beta and onto stable once again.

In a reddit post on the Android_Beta subreddit, Google shared the specifics on how the stable Android 12 update for June should work for those who have been running the betas.

If you have been running the Android 12 QPR3 beta builds, you will get yesterday’s June update and access to the Pixel Feature Drop goodies that came with it. Your Pixel 4, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, or Pixel 6 Pro will soon see an update to build SQ3A.220605.009.A1 or SQ3A.220605.009.B1, just like everyone else. The update will arrive over-the-air as a part of a week-or-so-long rollout.

So what happens after you get stable Android 12 QPR3? If you want to take a break from the world of beta updates, you can opt-out of the Android Beta program once you’ve updated. Should you not opt-out, Google says they will automatically unenroll you “over the coming weeks.”

Want to continue beta testing software? Once you have opted-out of the Android 12 beta, you could then enroll in the Android 13 beta, which is ongoing. Just be aware that being in the Android 12 beta does not mean you will continue in the program and switch to Android 13 beta. They are separate tracks and you will need to manually enroll in Android 13 if you’d like to test it.

To recap, those in the Android 12 QPR3 beta program will soon get the update to stable Android 12 QPR3, which hit Pixel devices yesterday. I can tell you that my Pixel 6 Pro in the program still has not received the update over-the-air. If you want Android 13, you’ll need to exit the Android 12 beta program and then join the Android 13 beta program. You can do both of those things right here.