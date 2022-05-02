The May Google Pixel update has arrived for those with still-supported devices, those being the Pixel 3a up through the Pixel 6 line. This update is expected to be pretty minor and mostly a bug fixer before we get to a bigger update in June that should include another Pixel Feature Drop.

As of this moment, Google has posted both factory image and OTA files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. All is looking good so far as far as timing goes – Google made no mention in their community post about a delay for any phone. Guys, the Pixel 6 update is on-time again!

The breakdown of May security update build numbers by Pixel device is as follows: