The May Google Pixel update has arrived for those with still-supported devices, those being the Pixel 3a up through the Pixel 6 line. This update is expected to be pretty minor and mostly a bug fixer before we get to a bigger update in June that should include another Pixel Feature Drop.
As of this moment, Google has posted both factory image and OTA files for all of the active Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. All is looking good so far as far as timing goes – Google made no mention in their community post about a delay for any phone. Guys, the Pixel 6 update is on-time again!
The breakdown of May security update build numbers by Pixel device is as follows:
- Pixel 6 (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 6 Pro (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 5a (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 5 (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 4a 5G (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 4a (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SP2A.220505.002)
- Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SP2A.220505.002)
Google should begin pushing these updates shortly over-the-air (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.
Links:
