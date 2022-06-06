Google Fixed These 35 Bugs in the June Pixel Update

The June update for Pixel phones is a big one not just because it’s a Feature Drop, but also because Google fixed a ton of bugs. They’ve been working on this one for a while and it shows with the list of improvements below.

If you own a Pixel 4 up through Pixel 6 Pro, there’s a good chance that Google fixed an annoying bug that was giving you frustrations. From app and audio fixes, to general improvements in battery consumption, fingerprint reader failures, and Bluetooth stability, Google touches on a lot of stuff in this patch. They even improved camera crashes, weird display artifacts, contactless payment bugs, and fixed a bunch of the interface issues.

June Pixel Update Bug Fixes

Apps

Fix for issue causing Google app crash after updating device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing GBoard from appearing in certain apps (A-230151581) *[1].

Audio

Fix for issue causing loud noise artifacts during calls under certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue preventing audio playback over USB accessories when using certain third-party apps *[2].

Fix for issue preventing incoming notifications for calls in certain conditions (A-199020405) *[1].

Fix for issue preventing pre-screened calls to be accepted in certain conditions *[2].

Battery & Power

General improvements for idle power consumption under certain conditions (A-205165830, A-224923101) *[2].

Biometrics

Fix for issue occasionally causing rear fingerprint unlock to take longer than expected (A-215532798, A-223330132) *[3].

Fix for issue causing under-display fingerprint unlock to fail while in a call with AOD active *[2].

Bluetooth

General improvements for Bluetooth stability & performance *[4].

Camera

Fix for issue causing white screen to display after double tapping power to open Camera (A-226673984) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Camera to launch when tapping power button for Emergency SOS mode *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing click sound in the background of captured videos (A-222556615) *[2].

General improvements for camera stability & performance *[2].

Display & Graphics

Fix for issue causing display artifacts after waking device in certain conditions *[2].

Fix for issue causing display artifacts in Photos preview in certain conditions *[2].

Sensors

Fix for issue causing display brightness to increase when flashlight is turned on (A-219732625) *[2].

Fix for issue preventing contactless payments in certain conditions *[5].

Improvements for adaptive brightness response in low light levels *[2].

System

General improvements for system stability & performance *[2].

Kernel update to 4.14.261 for Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL & Pixel 4a.

Kernel update to 4.19.224 for Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G).

Kernel update to 5.10.81 for Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro.

Telephony

General improvements for network connection stability & performance *[4].

User Interface

Add behavior to open Clock after tapping on the next alarm on home screen *[1].

Fix for issue causing SIM color option to appear invisible in Settings (A-209976548) *[1].

Fix for issue causing split app divider to overlay animation while switching between apps (A-214940784) *[1].

Fix for issue causing status bar to overlay on top of certain apps on devices with a display cutout (A-216374000) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lock screen wallpaper to appear hidden while using Android Auto *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing lockscreen UI to appear hidden after waking device (A-215207532) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing notification panel to display on top half of the screen (A-227442690) *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing PIN unlock keyboard to appear incorrectly scaled on lock screen *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing Quick Settings to appear invisible after swiping down notification panel *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing system crash when UI toasts are triggered (A-219780255) *[1].

Wi-Fi

General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance *[2].

Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5 & Pixel 5a (5G)

*[4] Included on Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[5] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G)

