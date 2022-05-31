T-Mobile is calling out Verizon and AT&T this week with the Carrier Callout, a promotion that the carrier hopes will bring in a few ticked off Big Red and Big Blue customers as the two have recently announced it shall be raising prices on select plans. We’ve covered that news here and here.

To help sway folks to leave their current carrier, T-Mobile is offering $200 virtual prepaid cards per line that gets ported, with a max of $1000 (5 lines) up for grabs. On top of straight cash, T-Mobile has Price Lock, a guarantee that new accounts will keep their price and won’t have any hikes for the life of their service.

For all of the details you’ll need to take advantage of this offer, look here.

T-Mobile also has a new ad campaign for the promotion, viewable below.

// T-Mobile