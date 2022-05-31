We are currently working our way towards the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but thanks to a bit of digging, we’re now getting word of a mystery high-end Pixel device. Before we dive into what we know, as tempted as someone may be to call it the Pixel Ultra, we urge people to not go down that road again. Google has already laughed in our faces enough for this.

Thanks to the digging powers of 9to5Google, mention of a “G10″ tag for a higher-end display is seen referenced inside of AOSP, alongside C10 and P10, belong to the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 respectively. Pointing to the high-endness is the ability for the display to peak at 120Hz refresh and a 1440×3120 resolution, but again, we don’t know what this display is being used for.

Its size has eliminated the belief that it could be for next year’s Pixel Tablet, measuring in at 71 x 155mm (2.7″ x 6.1”).

The safest bet is that this is Google working on the next generation of Pixel devices, meaning this could even be the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro. It’s too early to tell with the only evidence existing for said device being this bit of code. We’ll need to be a bit more patient.

If I see anymore YouTube thumbnails of “😱 Pixel Ultra is Real, OMG!,” I’m going to be very upset.

