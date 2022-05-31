Most of our focus over the past few weeks has been on all things Google, thanks to Google I/O and the line-up of upcoming hardware that was just teased for the rest of the year. We shouldn’t forget about Samsung, though, as their next set of devices should be here within the next few months as well.

Over the weekend, two noteworthy leakers weighed-in with specs lists for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The lists are quite similar with a couple of differences that may prove to be important to some and less so for others.

The first list came from Yogesh Brar, who believes we’ll get the following in the Galaxy Z Fold 4:

Inner Display: 7.6″ QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Cover Display: 6.2″ HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

RAM: 12/16GB RAM

Storage: 256/512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

Inner Camera: 16MP (UD)

Cover Camera: 10MP

Software: Android 12, OneUI

Battery: 4,400mAh, 25W charging

A day later, Ice Universe chimed in with a “100% accurate” Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs list that featured a couple of tweaks:

RAM: 12GB RAM option only

Rear Camera: 10MP 3x (not 12MP)

Inner Camera: 4MP (not 16MP)

So to clarify, we’ve got at almost-identical list outside of the potential for up to 16GB RAM and higher resolution inside and rear cameras. These are quite minor differences in my eyes, but maybe one of you thinks 16GB RAM is going to make that much of a difference over 12GB. I think we’d all take higher resolution cameras, too.

Overall, though, these specs look far too similar to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, outside of the change in chipset to the newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a main 50MP camera. Otherwise, the displays, storage, software, and battery are all staying the same.

Here’s to hoping Samsung has slimmed up the body more than we think and found a magic new hinge to win us over. If not, well, I can’t imagine this device changing my thoughts from last year’s model.