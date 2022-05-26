Recently, Google introduced a handful of new features for the Nest Hub Max specifically, taking advantage of the unit’s built-in camera. For anyone who doesn’t yet have one of these devices sitting in their kitchen, I highly recommend it, and at a discounted price of $179, it’s not a terrible time to check one out.
Typically, Google’s price for a Nest Hub Max is $229, but everywhere on the interwebz this week, you can get it for just $179. That’s $50 off, which ain’t too shabby.
If you want to try out the new stuff, such as not having to yell “Ok Google” anymore, follow one of the links below.
