Android 13 Beta 2.1 Released for Pixel Phones

A patch is headed out to Pixel owners in the beta program this morning, listed as Android 13 Beta 2.1. This is an update to Beta 2 that was released earlier this month.
Inside, Google lists a few bug fixes, such as a fix for an issue where devices crash and reboot after turning on the hotspot, a terrible bug where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call, plus a couple more.
Phones eligible for this update are the Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, and 6 Pro.
For information on flashing Android 13 Beta 2.1 to your device, follow information provided here. All Android 13 Beta 2.1 information can be viewed below.
What’s new in Android 13 Beta 2.1?
Release date: May 26, 2022
Build: TPBB.220414.018
Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)
Security patch level: May 2022
Google Play services: 22.14.13
API diff:
Noted Fixes
- Fixed an issue where typing in the search bar resulted in a blank list of suggestions.
- Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart when turning on hotspot.
- Fixed an issue where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call.
- Fixed an issue where devices would crash and restart after disconnecting from Android Auto.
2 Comments