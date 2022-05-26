Android 13 Beta 2.1 Released for Pixel Phones

A patch is headed out to Pixel owners in the beta program this morning, listed as Android 13 Beta 2.1. This is an update to Beta 2 that was released earlier this month.

Inside, Google lists a few bug fixes, such as a fix for an issue where devices crash and reboot after turning on the hotspot, a terrible bug where a continuous call dialing sound could be heard in the background during a phone call, plus a couple more.

Phones eligible for this update are the Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a (5G), Pixel 5, 5a, Pixel 6, and 6 Pro.

For information on flashing Android 13 Beta 2.1 to your device, follow information provided here. All Android 13 Beta 2.1 information can be viewed below.

What’s new in Android 13 Beta 2.1?

Release date: May 26, 2022

Build: TPBB.220414.018

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2022

Google Play services: 22.14.13

API diff: API 32 → Beta 2

Beta 1 → Beta 2

Noted Fixes