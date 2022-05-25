Happen to still own the final Galaxy Note phone or an even older Galaxy S10 unit? You have an update in your near future, if not right away.

Verizon and Samsung are sending out updates to the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy S10 5G. These updates are minor and only include the May Android security patch. As we often say in some way, we always love an update even if minor.

The new builds to be on the lookout for are as follows:

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : SP1A.210812.016.N986USQS2FVE6

: SP1A.210812.016.N986USQS2FVE6 Galaxy Note 20 : SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS2FVE6

: SP1A.210812.016.N981USQS2FVE6 Galaxy S10 5G: SP1A.210812.016.G977UVRS8HVD2

To check for each update on your phone, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates. Updates to all phones was scheduled to start as early as yesterday.