Android 13 Beta 2 Arrives Today on Pixel Phones (Updated)

It’s day 1 of Google I/O, so Google went ahead and dropped a new Android 13 Beta 2 on us. Woohoo!

If you own any device from the Pixel 4 up through the Pixel 6, you should see it here shortly. Of course, you could also just flash it manually and skip the line “optimizing apps” screen.

NOTE: Google announced the new Beta 2, but has not yet posted the details on the build or the files. Once they do, we’ll update this post.

How to get Android 13 Beta 2 on your Pixel

As mentioned above, the first Android 13 Beta is available to:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 13 Beta 2 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 13 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 13 Beta 2 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 13 Beta 1 build: If you are already on an Android 13 Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 2 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

What’s new in Android 13 Beta 2?

Release date: May 11, 2022

Build: TPBB.220414.015

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: May 2022

Google Play services: 22.14.13

We’re finding out right now.