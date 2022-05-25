Rumored Pixel Foldable? Delayed Again

The rumored Pixel Foldable device (codenamed Passport) appears to be getting the Pixel Watch treatment. By that I mean we’ve been hearing about it, but nothing seems to be happening all that quickly. In the case of the Pixel Watch, that thing is now actually happening, so if we continue down this route, I’d say we could see a Pixel foldable launch sometime around 2024-ish. Now, back to what’s happened.

A new report out of South Korea’s TheElec states that Google is delaying the device again, which we believe is the second delay this device has had so far. The report claims that Google had planned to lift the curtain in Q4 of this year, but that’s no longer happening. It seems entirely possible that if Q4 was going to happen, we might’ve caught a glimpse/tease during Google I/O this month. Minds would’ve melted, y’all.

As for why the delay has taken place, it comes down to the product not being as complete as Google wants. That could mean a lot of things, so we won’t speculate, but we should be happy that Google is potentially aware enough to not release something simply for the sake of releasing it. If it’s just going to get blown out of the water by a Galaxy Z Fold 4, then why bother? Take your time, perfect it, and make it competitive. I think we should all be fine with that.

We’ll continue to update you on the latest Passport news, but for now, don’t expect to hear much.

// TheElec