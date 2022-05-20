The second half of 2022 will be dominated by the usual suspects, like Samsung and Google and Apple. You shouldn’t focus all of your energy there, though. A couple of newcomers to the scene, with past experience in making smartphones we liked, are bringing their first new phones to market. One of those is OSOM, and they just confirmed the chipset in the OV1 phone.

Shortly after Qualcomm revealed its new flagship-level Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, OSOM announced that this will be the chip powering their upcoming device. A simple Tweet with plenty of exclamation marks lets us know that they are indeed excited about this news.

Excited to announce that the #Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform will ship with OSOM's first device. Let's gooooooo!!! https://t.co/0lwplAOust — OSOMPrivacy (@OsomPrivacy) May 20, 2022

I’ve got to admit that I had started to forget about OSOM and their upcoming phone because they just aren’t as loud on the daily as some of the others in the field. While companies like Nothing are running back that obnoxious early-days OnePlus playbook, where they send out a press release to hype the silliest sh*t and maintain a presence in your mind, OSOM is quietly putting in work. At least that’s what we assume they are doing.

So to recap OSOM, here’s what you need to know. OSOM is a company made up of a bunch of former team members from Essential, the failed tech company that made one of our favorite phones of all time. They are promising a privacy-focused device in the OV1 (that’s what they are currently calling their first phone), but they also told us to expect a price under $1,000, with a “truly flagship camera experience” that is unlike what we found in the Essential phone. It has a big Essential Phone vibe too.

We know that the OSOM OV1 has been pushed back to Q4, but we’re back to being excited about it with today’s news.