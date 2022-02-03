A New Moto G Stylus has Arrived for 2022

Motorola, king of introducing the mid-range phone, introduced another mid-range phone today. The Moto G Stylus for 2022 is official at a price of $299.

Like previous Moto G Stylus phones, this is a budget device that gives you a fun little S Pen-like bonus to doodle with or be “productive.” Along with that stylus, you get a 6.8″ FHD display at 90Hz, 5000mAh battery, and a camera system made up of a 50MP main shooter, along with a secondary ultra-wide lens and depth sensor.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) runs a MediaTek Helio G88 processor with 4GB or 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage (with SD slot), 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, rear fingerprint reader, and 16MP selfie camera. It doesn’t have NFC, because Motorola is constantly at war with NFC in the US for some reason that will never make any sense.

This new Stylus runs Android 11 out of the box and should see sporadic updates over its short life, just don’t expect much.

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is up for pre-order today for $299.99. You’ll find it at Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Motorola’s shop.