AT&T kicked off a promotion today that will shave off $800 from basically any of their best Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy phones. That could mean a free phone, depending on the price, or a big discount off the top tier options, like a Pixel 6 Pro or Galaxy S22 Ultra. And while I know I just dumped on 3-year contracts, which this deal is, this is one of those situations that is a pretty solid option if you have an older phone and want to get into a really good phone for almost nothing.

The deal here is that AT&T is willing to give you $800 in credits to apply over 36-months (3 years!) on a new phone if you trade something in. Most of these types of trade-in deals aren’t great, but this one allows you to get $800 for something like a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3a or incredibly old Galaxy phone.

The phones you’ll need to buy to be eligible for this promo include the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Since those are the phones you should be buying right now if you are in the market, that’s great.

For trade-ins, the list is extensive, especially for older Samsung phones and iPhones. I plugged in a Galaxy S4 and Galaxy S5 and it offered me $800. I also tried the Galaxy S2 and the original Galaxy Note and got the same $800. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro and Moto Z4 are eligible. You can see the full list of eligible trade-ins here.

Alright, so what else do you need to know about this deal?

It’s a 3-year contract deal. AT&T is willing to give you such a big discount for almost nothing because this will lock you into their service for a long time.

You have to subscribe to one of their top unlimited plans, which start at $75/mo for a single line.

The bill credits from your $800 discount start after 3 billing cycles.

If you cancel, you’ll have to pay for the rest of the phone right away.

As we often say with these “deals,” you really need to be dedicated to AT&T and their network to go for this. Since I really don’t think most people switch carriers that often, this might be a good play. Also, because they are only running the deal for the best phones with the longest support, you know you’ll be buying a phone that’ll have software updates for the full 3 years of the contract.