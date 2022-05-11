Google I/O 2022 is going down tomorrow, May 11, with a big keynote opening up the event. That keynote is typically used by Google to talk about all of their major services and the updates and features coming to them over the next months and throughout the rest of the year. It’s a must-watch event for tech folks.

The Google I/O 2022 keynote will be live on YouTube at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern). We have a video embed for you to watch below or you can go straight to YouTube for an even bigger experience.

What time is the Google I/O 2022 keynote?

I/O Keynote: May 11, 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern)

Live on YouTube

We haven’t done a preview of Google I/O 2022, but some of the teases from Google could hint at things to come. The Made by Google Twitter account has told #TeamPixel that they should tune in, the Android Developers account has already confirmed new Google Play and Android talk, and the Android account has teased security, messaging, and cross-device updates, as well as new partnerships.

Of course, there is always a chance we see the Pixel 6a or Pixel Watch show up to steal the headlines. Android 13 could/should get a new beta. And there is always room for surprises.

We’ll see you at 10AM!