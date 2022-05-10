YouTube TV has a new plan designed specifically for Spanish-speaking households, offering 28+ channels of Spanish programming, all for just $25/month for the first six months. The price bumps up to $35/month after that.

For current YouTube TV subscribers looking to add additional Spanish channels, there’s also a new add-on available, providing 25+ channels for $10/month ($15/mo after first six months).

These options are available starting NOW, so check them out.