Droid Life

YouTube TV Intros Spanish Plan With 28+ Channels for $25/Mo, Add-On Package for $10/Mo

YouTube TV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

YouTube TV has a new plan designed specifically for Spanish-speaking households, offering 28+ channels of Spanish programming, all for just $25/month for the first six months. The price bumps up to $35/month after that.

For current YouTube TV subscribers looking to add additional Spanish channels, there’s also a new add-on available, providing 25+ channels for $10/month ($15/mo after first six months).

These options are available starting NOW, so check them out.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top