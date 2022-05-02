Google’s New May Security Patch Should Fix Pixel 6 Haptics

The May security patch is live for the Google Pixel lineup, with Google providing a list of what owners can expect once the update has completed the installation process. While it’s not a lengthy list, there are three things that should make a few folks happy.

The first one we want to draw attention to is “improvements for haptic feedback” on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. In March, an update hit Pixel 6 devices that left owners a bit upset with the device haptics. Google didn’t immediately address the issue last month, but in this update, owners may have their old notification haptics back. Do let us know in the comments if this update fixes it for you.

Google also lists a fix for an issue that caused device displays to wake without interaction, as well as a launcher crash fix for all Pixel devices.

See the full list of bug fixes below.

Display / Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1]. Sensors Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2]. User Interface Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1]. ————————————————————— Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

To get the build details and download the May Pixel update, hit up this post.

// Google