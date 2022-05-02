While I really enjoyed my time with the Galaxy S22, there was no doubt in my mind that due to its battery life, it couldn’t be my absolute go-to device in 2022. The fact that I kept running out of battery life by 5-6pm every day was getting to be a bit tiresome. I kept telling everyone that I was waiting on my Galaxy S22+ to arrive from Samsung, all because it takes them 4-5 weeks to ship out their exclusive shop colors. Well, the S22+ finally arrived and I confirm — it was worth the wait!

Now having used the Galaxy S22+ for a couple of weeks, I am so happy to report that my battery woes are long gone. Compared to the Galaxy S22’s 3,700mAh battery, the S22+ sports a 4,500mAh battery, which in the grand scheme is a whole lot bigger. I can easily go from 6am to 10-11pm at night, averaging 4-5 hours of screen on time in a day. For me, that is perfect and I couldn’t be happier.

Coming from the Galaxy S22, the issue that concerned me most was the S22+’s size. With a bigger battery comes a bigger device, and after having gotten used to the smaller Galaxy S22’s perfect size, I was a tad worried. However, now having used the S22+, it’s completely fine in the size department and really not much bigger in-hand from the S22.

I will continue to use the Galaxy S22+ as my daily driver, while also using the Pixel 6 Pro when I need my Android 13 fix. I will say, Beta 1 is feeling rather smooth, so if you have a supported device, don’t be too shy to check it out.

Maybe in a few months I’ll swing back and give you all an updated take on the S22+, but for now, I’m loving it. Now also seems like a good time to tell you that Samsung is offering free storage upgrades and a really good trade-in offer on new Galaxy S22 purchases. Take a gander.