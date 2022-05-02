To celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, taking place for the entire month of May, Google has released three new wallpapers into its own Wallpapers app available to owners of Pixel devices.

After checking my Pixel 6 Pro, I can confirm the wallpapers are already there. All three have very nice colors, especially the Tiger one I’ve highlighted above. All three lovely images were illustrated by Sarula Bao. You can view more of their work on Instagram. Some very cool images.

Below you can view the other two wallpapers. To get them onto your Pixel device, open up the wallpapers app and head to the Curated Culture section.

// Google