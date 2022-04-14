I completed my full review of the Galaxy S22 on February 24, concluding that while it’s a very good phone with some of the best Android hardware I’ve ever had my hands on, the battery life straight stinks. Typically after a Galaxy review, I’d head on back to my trusty Pixel phone, but something odd happened this time around — I continued to use the Galaxy S22.

Let me share what my experience has been like having used the phone now for a solid 2 months.

Still a Great Phone, Still Poor Battery Life

There’s no getting around the fact that this phone has a sub-4,000mAh battery, and in this day of power hungry apps and Qualcomm processors, it is what it is. We continue to hear that processors are becoming more power efficient while producing more power, but as an end user, I honestly haven’t noticed much of a difference in phone performance over the last 4-5 years. Everything generally runs pretty smooth these days, so the big thing I as a user see is the battery life. On the Galaxy S22, it’s suboptimal.

I am constantly plugging my phone in mid-day, especially if I know I won’t be at home later in the evening. Oh, I have a concert tonight? Make sure the phone has juice. Headed to gym for late sweat sesh? Charge the phone. Want to get in the hot tub late at night and play today’s Lewdle? Charge the damn phone. It’s a constant issue, and while it’s annoying, I’m still very much attached to this phone.

You may be wondering why I continue to be loyal to the Galaxy S22, even though it’s constantly wanting to die on me. To be frank, while the Pixel 6 is a fine phone, I’m one of the people who seems to always have a problem with it. It’s a really buggy experience, no matter how much I want to love Google’s Android 12. The software looks (and for the most part feels) a lot better than Samsung’s current One UI, but at the end of the day, I want a phone that will work when I need it to 9.9x out of 10. Currently, that’s not the Pixel 6. Thanks to updates, it’s gotten much better, but you get my point.

Galaxy S22+ Might Be the Play

I ordered a Galaxy S22+ in Grey on March 17. It shipped today and is expected to be delivered next Monday. Finally! I think I will very much like that phone. No, it’s not as usable in one hand as the Galaxy S22, but as long as I don’t have to worry so much about the battery, I’ll be very content. I’ll have a bigger display for gaming and watching YouTube videos, which is always a bonus, plus I know the camera system will be fine as it’s the same as it is on the smaller Galaxy S22.

I used to wonder why the Plus models existed, but with the Galaxy S22 range, I know exactly why. The smaller Galaxy S22 has a ridiculously small battery and the Ultra has an S Pen that I’d never use and a curved screen that I won’t care for. I’m really hoping the Galaxy S22+ is the answer to my cries. Fingers crossed, but don’t worry, I’ll be sure to update all of you.

Do I have any fellow Galaxy S22 owners here? Thoughts on the device after having used it for a bit now? Best phone ever? Same battery woes as me? Let us know!