After confirming that the first phone from Nothing would arrive at some point this summer, the company founded by Carl Pei also said to expect another toy to play with before a physical device lands in the hand. The Nothing Launcher, which should be the launcher that comes installed on the Nothing phone, has arrived on Google Play for select devices to install.

For now, this Nothing Launcher is available to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S22, as well as the Pixel 5 and up. They mentioned that OnePlus support is “coming soon.”

So what’s cool about the Nothing Launcher? It’s a really minimal launcher experience, at least for now. As far as I can tell, it’s a single page launcher (and you can’t add more), there are 3 Nothing widgets included (2 clocks, 1 weather), and the ability to make icons and folders “Max,” which blows them up. It looks like 3rd party icon support might be here as well.

Here’s the description of the features from Nothing:

Max Icons and Max Folders: A new experience for Android. Hold and press to enlarge app folders or individual apps, so the things you use the most are more visible. Launch any app directly from your folders. Bespoke Clock & Weather widgets: Raw tech, balanced by human warmth. These widgets use the same dot matrix font as our logo. Nothing Wallpaper & Style: Update your home screen with the Nothing wallpaper and matching colour palette.

I’m not sure this is giving us much of a taste of what’s to come on the Nothing phone, but hey, a free launcher! Oh, and if you want a couple of extra Nothing wallpapers and sounds, they posted some to Dropbox.

Google Play Link: Nothing Launcher