Actually, Pixel 6 is the “Fastest Selling Pixel Ever”

A report last week fired up chatter surrounding the Pixel 6 line and whether or not it has been a success or a failure. The report, which may have been a guy walking into 3 midwest carrier stores and casually chatting up sales reps to get their opinions, suggested that no one was buying the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro. While that may have been the case at the handful of stores visited, Google wants you to know that this is their fastest selling Pixel to date.

During today’s Alphabet earnings call for Q1 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai gave it to us straight – the Pixel 6 line is the “fastest selling Pixel ever.”

Pichai didn’t say how many Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones they sold, but that’s a good sign that they have positive info to relay on their latest phones. We know how split so many reactions have been to these two phones that we’ve been curious over whether or not Google considers them a success. Pichai’s words today sure come off like they are happy with how things have gone since launching at the end of 2021.

In addition to the big Pixel 6 sales news, Pichai also teased upcoming hardware products that he hopes to share at Google I/O in a couple of weeks. Before the tease, he first mentioned that Pixel 6 is helping push the Pixel brand forward by building consumer awareness and that it has led to him being “excited about the products [they] have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O.” If we’re talking about the Pixel brand, is that a hint at a Pixel Watch or Pixel 6a reveal? I sure hope so.

Here’s his full Pixel quote, just so you have it all in one:

Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio and it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest selling Pixel ever. And we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress. I’m excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O.

To recap, mad reddit guy won’t want to hear this, but Google looks at the Pixel 6 line as a success.