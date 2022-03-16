Google I/O 2022 is now official following a bit of a tease earlier in the day. Google has confirmed the 2022 developer festival is back from May 11 through May 12 with its dedicated I/O portal.

While a 2-day event is still shorter than we had pre-pandemic, Google is bringing some live festivities back to Shoreline Amphitheater for the first time in a couple of years. Google did tell us that this will be a “limited live audience,” and that the entire event will still very much be an online affair that is free and open to everyone.

So if you were planning to attend, you may not be able to in-person, but you can tune in for free once again.

To get registered, head over to the Google I/O site.