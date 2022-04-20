Samsung has decided that instead of slowly reducing the amount of awesomeness in its deals for the Galaxy S22 line as we move further from their launch date, they will keep upping and adjusting the fun. Starting today, Samsung will now cut up to $1,000 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra if you trade-in a Galaxy S21 Ultra. This is the best trade-in value yet.

Samsung has added the $1,000 price if you give them your Galaxy S21 Ultra, but they are also accepting the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as a trade for the first time too. They’ll give you $1,000 for it as well, although I’m not sure why you would want to ditch your $1,800 foldable already. Hey, do what you want.

On top of the new $1,000 trade-in, Samsung is handing out $100 credits to spend on accessories during the checkout process. If you were eyeing a Galaxy Watch 4 or pair of Galaxy Buds 2, you’ll have $100 to apply towards them.

I’m not sure this is the best Galaxy S22 Ultra deal to date, but it’s pretty close. The initial pre-order deal was up-to $900 off with trade, plus $200 in credits and double the storage. Still, I’m amused at the different ways Samsung continues to find to get you to buy their newest phones without having to pay much out of pocket.

You finally pulling the trigger on a Galaxy S22 Ultra, or what? Read our review if you need help deciding.