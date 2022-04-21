Pre-registration for Apex Legends Mobile has been open since March 17 on Google Play and Apple’s App Store. Apparently, many people have signed up to be notified when the game goes live, which is what pre-registering is, so many in fact that EA has gone ahead and added two additional unlockable tiers. Sadly, the resulting in-game loot for achieving these big pre-registration numbers are on the uninspired side.

Should players reach 15,000,000 registrations, you’ll unlock a Holospray. Oh, wow, thanks. If you all somehow manage to reach 25,000,000 registrations, everyone will receive an Epic skin for the Pathfinder character (pictured above). And no, while Epic skins are fine, they’re not the best you can get and this one in particular looks quite boring.

Already Unlocked Goodies

Players have already reached 10,000,000 registrations, unlocking a suite of other semi-lame in-game goodies. There’s a banner pose, a badge, R99 skin, plus an Epic skin for Bloodhound. It’s all pretty eh, especially when you consider what game we’re talking about. This is Apex Legends, one of the very few non-Fortnite battle royale games to live past that initial wave of first users. This game is still going strong, so with it coming to mobile, I suppose I expected a bit more in terms of unlockable swag. Oh well, no big deal.

If you want to pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile, available on your Android phone this summer, follow the link below.

// EA