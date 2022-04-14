The OnePlus 10 Pro has arrived after a brief pre-order period and is now generally available in the US. If you’ve been eyeing the latest from OnePlus, today is the day you can buy one at places like Best Buy and Amazon, in addition to OnePlus’ store.

In case you already forgot, the OnePlus 10 Pro will set you back $899 and comes in either black or green colorways. At that price, you get 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, a triple rear camera, Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.1, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a big 5000mAh battery with insane fast charging, and more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro should work flawlessly on T-Mobile’s network, which makes sense since they happen to be selling it. Solid connectivity was questionable on Verizon up until today, but OnePlus tells us that the 10 Pro is now certified on Verizon’s 5G network. For AT&T customers, 5G is not supported.

We already reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro and really came away liking the phone. The performance on it is so good, the haptics feel incredible, the camera is solid, the fast charging is nuts, and the software is mostly good. There’s quite a bit of fun to be had with the OnePlus 10 Pro, assuming you can deal with some of the concerns we shared.

To buy one, you have a number of options today. Best Buy and Amazon have it unlocked with shipping estimates (at least in my area) showing arrival by this weekend. OnePlus’ store is showing the black model in stock, but the green version is only a pre-order with 20 day estimated shipping. T-Mobile has the black model ready to rock.

