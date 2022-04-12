We’re almost a year removed from Google taking away the unlimited storage we all enjoyed in Google Photos and yet the thought of that day still stings. Thankfully, I have good news for some of you who wish there was a way to get that Google Photos perk back. All you have to do is be on T-Mobile and sign-up for their new and exclusive Google One plan.

T-Mobile announced today that there is a new Google One tier that is exclusive to T-Mobile customers. It’s coming soon and will include 2TB of Google One cloud storage at $15/mo, but on top of the 2TB, subscribers get unlimited storage for photos and videos in Google Photos.

Oh, I should point out that this is full resolution level backups too, not that slimmed-down, low-res stuff. T-Mobile specifically says that you can “Store unlimited photos and videos in full resolution.” That’s wild and a heck of an added bonus.

A new tier of Google One cloud storage plan is coming – exclusive to T-Mobile customers! @TMobile customers can get unlimited storage for photos and videos in Google Photos + 2 TB of cloud storage for just $15/month, starting April 26. More details: https://t.co/YlliJiDFH5 pic.twitter.com/q9f2Aj1GzN — T-Mobile Newsroom (@tmobilenews) April 12, 2022

T-Mobile has only listed this new plan as “coming soon,” so we’ll have to update you the minute it goes live. While $15/mo isn’t cheap, if you were already paying close to that for a Google One plan and are on T-Mobile, I think you just got a big reason to switch over to this exclusive option.

// T-Mobile