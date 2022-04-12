PITAKA MagEZ 2 Galaxy S22 Case Review: Bring on the MagSafe

The PITAKA Aramid fiber cases have been some of my favorites for a few years now, thanks to their incredible feel, slim fits, slick look, and light weight. I’ve actually owned Pitaka cases for the Galaxy S21, iPhone 13 Pro, and others. My iPhone 13 Pro has had a Pitaka MagEz case attached to it for several months now and has mostly been my go-to case for it.

When Pitaka reached out a few weeks back to ask if I wanted to review the Galaxy S22 MagEZ Case 2, I was like, “Ummm, yes please.” So off and on, when my patience can deal with the Galaxy S22’s trash battery life, I’ve used it with the latest from Pitaka protecting it.

The big sell here, which I talk about in the video below, is that you get slim Aramid styling and protection with the added bonus of support with Apple’s MagSafe accessories on your Galaxy S22 phone. That’s right – MagSafe working with Galaxy S22. Pitaka added in the proper magnets to let your Galaxy S22 attach to MagSafe accessories for wireless charging or attaching a wallet, that sort of thing. It’s freakin’ brilliant if you know anything of the beauty that is MagSafe.

In this video, I talk about all of that MagSafe stuff, including examples of the Galaxy S22 attaching to MagSafe accessories. I also talk about fit and finish, what it is I like so much about these types of cases, and pricing. For those who are new to Pitaka cases, understand that they are quite expensive. On most days, they cost $60, so your best move is to wait until they are on sale.

Full disclosure here: Pitaka sent me this case to test out and review, but all of these thoughts are most definitely my own. Again, I’ve been buying their cases for personal use for years.