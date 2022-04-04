The April Google Pixel update arrived this morning in what should be a typical bug-fixer type of month. After last month’s Pixel Feature Drop and the several dozen issues that it addressed, the hope is that this update arrives without much fanfare and is on time for the Pixel 6.

As of this moment, Google has posted both factory image and OTA files for all of the still-supported Pixel phones, including the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. All is looking good so far – Google made no mention in their community post about a delay for any phone.

The breakdown of April security update build numbers by Pixel device is as follows:

Pixel 6 (SP2A.220405.004)

(SP2A.220405.004) Pixel 6 Pro (SP2A.220405.004)

(SP2A.220405.004) Pixel 5a (SP2A.220405.003)

(SP2A.220405.003) Pixel 5 (SP2A.220405.003)

(SP2A.220405.003) Pixel 4a 5G (SP2A.220405.003)

(SP2A.220405.003) Pixel 4a (SP2A.220405.003)

(SP2A.220405.003) Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SP2A.220405.003)

(SP2A.220405.003) Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SP2A.220405.003).

