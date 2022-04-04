In this month’s Google Pixel update for April, a handful of bugs are addressed that should help with wireless charging and the cameras on the Pixel 6 line, as well as some general UI issues that all Pixel devices were experiencing on Android 12.

The official changelog from Google says that wireless charging performance is improved now on “certain accessories.” They also fixed bugs that caused the front facing camera preview to appear zoomed in and a green screen to show.

For the rest of the Pixel line, Google addressed picture-in-picture crashing, live wallpaper errors, the notification shade’s Quick Settings appearing invisible, and a 3-button navigation bug when used with 3rd party launchers.

More on all of the bug fixes can be seen below:

Battery & Power Additional improvements for wireless charging performance with certain accessories *[2]. Camera Fix for issue causing front-facing camera preview in certain apps to appear zoomed in *[2].

Fix for issue occasionally causing green screen to appear in camera preview *[2]. User Interface Fix for crash in System UI while using apps in Picture-in-Picture (PIP) mode in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing error message to display when setting up certain live wallpapers *[1].

Fix for issue causing notification shade and Quick Settings to appear invisible after changing wallpaper in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally causing animation to display incorrectly when canceling a search in the app drawer *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing navigation in overview screen while TalkBack is active *[1].

Fix for issue occasionally preventing recents button to show the overview while using 3-button navigation with third party launchers *[1]. ———–

*[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

*[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro</i

To get the build details and download the April Pixel update, hit up this post.

// Google