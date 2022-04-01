What Are Your Thoughts on the OnePlus 10 Pro?

It’s OnePlus 10 Pro launch week in the US, and as far as we can tell, there are very mixed reactions towards the device. You have one side, who will most likely always be loyal to OnePlus and are definitely buying this phone, a side that was loyal to OnePlus but have switched OEMs for any given reason and have no problem talking about it, and a side who quickly say “nope” whenever we mention OnePlus.

Video: OnePlus 10 Pro Unboxing and Tour

There was a time not that long ago where OnePlus had very exciting device launches, but with the OnePlus 10 Pro, we’re not seeing a lot of desire for people to even acknowledge it as a good purchase option. Why is that? Is there something about this phone that’s turning you off?

On paper, it’s a fine device. While the price could maybe be a bit more competitive, the phone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor with 6.7″ AMOLED display at 120Hz, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 5000mAh battery with stupid fast wired charging, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint reader, 5G support (lol, kinda), WiFi 6, a triple rear camera, and Android 12 under OxygenOS 12.1.

I’m hoping you, the reader, can provide a legitimate reason — just one — as to why you will be or won’t be considering the OnePlus 10 Pro. Is Samsung’s software support too good to pass up? Is it the odd 5G support here in the US? Have you actually already pre-ordered the 10 Pro and can’t wait to get your hands on it? The US buying public is such a spectrum of tastes and preferences, there’s no telling what someone might be into.

Let’s hear it!