Assuming you just finished up reading about the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in the US, you may want to see what the phone is like in the hands of a human. Since I have one and ran through an unboxing, let me be the one to take you on a tour of OnePlus’ newest phone.

In this video, we grab the OnePlus 10 Pro out of the box in its Emerald Forest paint job, fire up the latest version of OxygenOS, and run through the specs. As you all should now know, the US is not getting the max spec version of the OnePlus 10 Pro and is instead getting a model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, as well as slightly slower (although still insanely, stupidly fast) charging (65W instead of 80W).

I’m working on my OnePlus 10 Pro review now and should have it up in a couple of days, but my short and to-the-point thoughts are that this phone is very good. The performance is better than any phone I’ve used, it feels incredible in the hand, has a barely-curved-at-all curved display, features a more-than-capable camera system, and is packed with features. I don’t love the software on OnePlus phones anymore, and there are indeed some ColorOS OxygenOS tweaks that bug me, but mostly, this is a phone I could see myself using going forward.

More on that later. For now, let’s unbox!