Yesterday, Verizon began to push the One UI 4.1 update out to the Galaxy S21 lineup. That lineup consists of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
Inside One UI 4.1, which first launched with the Galaxy S22 and is now rolling out to other Galaxy devices, owners will find a large changelog. We’ve detailed much of it already, but the highlights include an enhanced object eraser for the Gallery app, Live Sharing in Google Duo, a big keyboard update, and much more.
Updated Build Numbers
- Galaxy S21: G991USQU5CVC4
- S21+: G996USQU5CVC4
- S21 Ultra: G998USQU5CVC4
Go snag that update, Galaxy S21 owners!
Update: The same update is now also headed out to the Galaxy S20 lineup! Below are the build numbers.
- Galaxy S20: G981VSQU2FVC5
- Galaxy S20+: G986USQU2FVC5
- Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU2FVC5
// Verizon
