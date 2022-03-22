Droid Life

Verizon Galaxy S21 Lineup Receives One UI 4.1 Update (Update: S20 Lineup, Too!)

Galaxy S21 Ultra, Phantom Silver

Yesterday, Verizon began to push the One UI 4.1 update out to the Galaxy S21 lineup. That lineup consists of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Inside One UI 4.1, which first launched with the Galaxy S22 and is now rolling out to other Galaxy devices, owners will find a large changelog. We’ve detailed much of it already, but the highlights include an enhanced object eraser for the Gallery app, Live Sharing in Google Duo, a big keyboard update, and much more.

Updated Build Numbers

  • Galaxy S21: G991USQU5CVC4
  • S21+: G996USQU5CVC4
  • S21 Ultra: G998USQU5CVC4

Go snag that update, Galaxy S21 owners!

Update: The same update is now also headed out to the Galaxy S20 lineup! Below are the build numbers.

  • Galaxy S20: G981VSQU2FVC5
  • Galaxy S20+: G986USQU2FVC5
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU2FVC5

// Verizon

