Yesterday, Verizon began to push the One UI 4.1 update out to the Galaxy S21 lineup. That lineup consists of the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Inside One UI 4.1, which first launched with the Galaxy S22 and is now rolling out to other Galaxy devices, owners will find a large changelog. We’ve detailed much of it already, but the highlights include an enhanced object eraser for the Gallery app, Live Sharing in Google Duo, a big keyboard update, and much more.

Updated Build Numbers

Galaxy S21 : G991USQU5CVC4

: G991USQU5CVC4 S21+ : G996USQU5CVC4

: G996USQU5CVC4 S21 Ultra: G998USQU5CVC4

Go snag that update, Galaxy S21 owners!

Update: The same update is now also headed out to the Galaxy S20 lineup! Below are the build numbers.

Galaxy S20 : G981VSQU2FVC5

: G981VSQU2FVC5 Galaxy S20+ : G986USQU2FVC5

: G986USQU2FVC5 Galaxy S20 Ultra: G988USQU2FVC5

// Verizon