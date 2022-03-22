Google announced today that the Google TV app will soon be the home of everything movies and TV-related with regard to Google’s distribution. In May of this year, movies and TV shows will no longer be supported on Google Play, so take note of that if you’re wanting to purchase the latest entertainment. You’ll now need to find everything via the Google TV app, including your existing library of titles.

Here’s the news straight from Google.

Starting in May 2022, the Google TV app will be your home for buying, renting, and watching movies and shows on your Android mobile device or tablet. On the Google Play app, Movies & TV will no longer be supported. Google Play will continue to be your store for apps, games, and books. On Google TV, you will find the same experience you are used to on Google Play Movies & TV with the latest new releases, rentals, deals, and great recommendations for you.

Google also provided a nice little FAQ about the move.

What to Know

Your purchased content will continue to be available in the Google TV app

Your purchases on the Google TV app continue to be eligible for family sharing and Google Play Points

You can still use Play credit and Play gift cards for purchasing in the Google TV app

Your wishlist can be accessed within the Google TV app

You can still view and request refunds for your purchases on Google Play

Your wishlist and reviews are available to download via takeout.google.com

Easy enough.

// Google