Steam Alpha Arrives for Chromebooks

Google released today an “alpha-quality” build of Steam for Chrome OS devices. This release will allow Chromebook-wielding gamers to access their Steam library, all thanks to Valve’s Proton compatibility layer, which allows Linux-based systems to run Windows games.

For now, only a small amount of Chromebooks are supported, but the list should grow over time. You’ll note that these are high-end Chromebooks, given it does take a bit of computing power to run Windows titles on a machine. If you think these tech requirements are too much, you can always check out GeForce NOW or Stadia. Those are good options for getting AAA games onto nearly any laptop/tablet device.

Supported Chromebooks

Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1W)

Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W)

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-3W)

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5500)

ASUS Chromebook CX9 (CX9400)

HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook

Lenovo 5i-14 Chromebook

To get started and to check the full bugs list, follow the link below.

Get Started Here

