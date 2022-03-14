AT&T announced today that it is to launch the Galaxy Tab S8+ with 5G connectivity on its network starting March 15, which is tomorrow. Technically, pre-orders go live tonight at midnight, just in case you want to get an early start.

AT&T has the device priced at $1099. For those that pre-order, AT&T is throwing in a free keyboard cover. For those who don’t care about pre-ordering, general availability begins April 1. Want to learn more about the tab S8 lineup? Look here at our initial post. We’re still looking to get our hands on one of these devices, as they do look pretty sweet.

Pre-orders go live tonight on AT&T’s website. Enjoy.

