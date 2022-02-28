OnePlus initially launched their new OnePlus 10 Pro flagship device in China without a firm timeframe for the rest of the world. Almost two months later and the company has now confirmed when we can get our hands on one: March.

In a blog post to the OnePlus community forums. CEO Pete Lau announced that the OnePlus 10 Pro will hit North America “by the end of March.” Since we are in the last day of February, this means we could see the newest OnePlus phone in a matter of weeks.

When the OnePlus 10 Pro goes live here, you’ll get a phone with a 6.7″ QHD OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, triple rear camera system (with Hasselblad flair), big 5000mAh battery, and ridiculous fast wired and wireless charging. The phone comes in green or black and should be a solid offering from OnePlus.

