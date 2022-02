Verizon is now pushing out a fresh update to Galaxy Note 9 owners. Inside, you’ll find the February security patch.

The software is now labeled as N960USQS9FVB1, and beyond the patch, we’re not seeing anything else inside. If you still rock the Note 9 and spot something, let us know.

Raise your hand if the Note 9 is still your daily driver.

// Verizon