TAG Heuer is still making Wear OS watches that are priced in a realm most of us would never consider. We’re talking about $1,800+ price tags for technology that typically doesn’t wear well with time. But they are clearly selling enough to keep making new ones, and so here we are in 2022 welcoming in the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, the best looking TAG Wear OS watch to date.

The new Connected Calibre E4 comes in two sizes this time, a 42mm model and a 45mm model. The 45mm model looks a lot like previous Connected watches, with a tech-focused design that probably isn’t for everyone. That said, the new 42mm is a really pretty watch at a great size and with a high-end finish that would make for an excellent timepiece, assuming you have the cash to buy one.

The Connected E4 in 42mm features a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 330mAh battery, 1.28″ round OLED display (416×416), GPS, NFC, heartrate sensor, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, and 50 meter water resistance, all wrapped in a steel polished and brushed case. The display also has domed sapphire crystal, plus you’ll find two pushers surrounding a rotating crown.

The Connected E4 in 45mm features almost the exact same specs, along with a bigger 430mAh battery, flat sapphire crystal covering, 1.39″ OLED display (454×454), and rubber crown. Its case is also mostly steel, but it does have that smartwatch-y vibe that previous Connected watches showcased, with both black and silver elements in a somewhat boxier shape.

Both watches run Wear OS 2 right now, but TAG is promising an update to Wear OS 3 at some point, whenever Google makes it available. There is a big focus on this watch being able to handle your fitness goals and activities, with heartrate tracking and a series of wellness and fitness apps. I’m not sure it’ll give you advanced metrics, but could get you the basics. Oh, there will also be lots of exclusive watch faces, which is fun.

Overall, the Connected E4 looks like a premium Wear OS experience that you would expect to pay for. So to get one, you’ll have to fork out at least $1,800 for the 42mm version or $2,050 for the 45mm version. Both watches go on sale March 10 and pre-orders are open now.

Someone buy me that 42mm model.