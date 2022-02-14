Did anyone catch that awesome Cable Guy ad during the “Big Game” last night? Not-so-great movie, but funny commercial. If you didn’t see it, the commercial has Jim Carrey reprise his role as “Cable Guy,” an obsessive, creepy individual who has a hard time not stalking his customers. However, once he learns that a particular apartment is equipped with Verizon’s 5G Home Internet service, he decides to move on to another potential victim. You can watch the ad here, it’s pretty good.

Anyway, Verizon announced this week that this service will continue to spread across the US, with the next markets soon to be Boise, ID, El Paso, TX, Grand Rapids, MI, and Panama City, FL. It’s expected that these markets will go live this week.

Looking further ahead, Verizon says that Baltimore, MD will also get access to 5G Home Internet next month.

For Verizon customers, 5G Home is an attractive offer, as its cost is discounted should you already be on an Ultra Wideband Unlimited plan from the carrier. You can view 5G Home plan and pricing here.

Jim Carrey is still very much awesome. Did anyone catch him on The Weeknd’s new album? What a trip.

// Verizon