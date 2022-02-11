For those who didn’t take part in the reservation system that Samsung opened prior to the Galaxy S22’s Unpacked event, you likely missed out on the bonus $50 credit that was going to be available during pre-orders. This bonus gave you the opportunity to spend more on accessories like cases or earbuds or even a Galaxy Watch 4, without having to pay out of pocket.

I have good news – you can still get that bonus $50 credit. This link here is somewhat of a magical link that will get you the extra $50 in credit to spend, just like if you had placed a reservation.

With an extra $50 credit, a Galaxy S22 order would now have $150 to spend at the time of purchase, the Galaxy S22+ would have $200, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a wild $250 in credits. For S22 Ultra orders, you would have enough credit to get a Galaxy Watch 4 for free and have $20 leftover to spend on something else. Pretty great deal.

On top of the extra $50, Samsung is still offering a free upgrade in storage from 128GB to 256GB on all models, as well as a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB for the S22 Ultra. And of course, the best-in-industry trade-in program that Samsung runs is there, giving you up to $900 off instantly depending on the device you have to trade.

I’m not sure how long this extra $50 credit deal is good for, but it’s still working for now.

Galaxy S22 Pre-Order Link ($50 bonus credit)