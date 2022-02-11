Droid Life

Here’s an Extra $50 Credit Deal for Pre-Ordering a Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22 Ultra

For those who didn’t take part in the reservation system that Samsung opened prior to the Galaxy S22’s Unpacked event, you likely missed out on the bonus $50 credit that was going to be available during pre-orders. This bonus gave you the opportunity to spend more on accessories like cases or earbuds or even a Galaxy Watch 4, without having to pay out of pocket.

I have good news – you can still get that bonus $50 credit. This link here is somewhat of a magical link that will get you the extra $50 in credit to spend, just like if you had placed a reservation.

With an extra $50 credit, a Galaxy S22 order would now have $150 to spend at the time of purchase, the Galaxy S22+ would have $200, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra would have a wild $250 in credits. For S22 Ultra orders, you would have enough credit to get a Galaxy Watch 4 for free and have $20 leftover to spend on something else. Pretty great deal.

On top of the extra $50, Samsung is still offering a free upgrade in storage from 128GB to 256GB on all models, as well as a free upgrade from 256GB to 512GB for the S22 Ultra. And of course, the best-in-industry trade-in program that Samsung runs is there, giving you up to $900 off instantly depending on the device you have to trade.

I’m not sure how long this extra $50 credit deal is good for, but it’s still working for now.

Galaxy S22 Pre-Order Link ($50 bonus credit)

