While it’s great to get new hardware from Samsung, the most significant thing that the company announced this week is a commitment to four years of Android OS upgrades and five years of security patches for nearly its entire Android device ecosystem. Now with the company posting additional information, we can also confirm that even the Galaxy Watch 4 lineup is eligible for this longer software support.

In a post that goes over Samsung’s commitment, the company says that they have seen Galaxy owners use the same phone for longer periods, so this move will greatly benefit those users. Below you can view the full list of devices that are eligible for the four years of Android upgrades and fives years of security patches. Do note, Samsung does not list the watches as eligible for the 5 years of security support, only the Android OS upgrades.

Eligible Galaxy Devices

Galaxy S Series : Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, and upcoming S series devices

: Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, S21 FE, and upcoming S series devices Galaxy Z Series : Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and upcoming Z series devices

: Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and upcoming Z series devices Galaxy A Series : Upcoming select A series devices

: Upcoming select A series devices Galaxy Tablets : Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra, and upcoming Tab S series devices

: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, S8 Ultra, and upcoming Tab S series devices Galaxy Watch: Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices

For additional details, please view our previous post on the subject.

Samsung, you’ve earned the 👑.

// Samsung