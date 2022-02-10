More Android 12 Devices Will Soon Taste the Rainbow

Google’s Android developers announced today that Material You, specifically its dynamic color feature, is coming to more devices running Android 12. Dynamic color inside of apps takes the palette of your device’s theme and applies it inside of select apps, such as Gmail. It helps create an overarching theme throughout the device. Now that you know what it is, know that it’s coming for you and there’s nothing you can do about it.

Google specifically lists Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Xiaomi, and Vivo devices in line to receive this color treatment. As for when devices running Android 12 from these makers will see dynamic color, we only get a “soon” timeline. We should note that many Samsung devices are already aboard the rainbow train, if owners hadn’t already noticed.

When talking about Material You, Google says that, “the star of the show was, and continues to be, dynamic color – pick your favorite wallpaper and the entire phone experience transforms to better express you, from your home screen to some of your favorite apps.”

Be on the lookout for dynamic color to hit your device soon.

// Android Developers