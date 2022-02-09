It’s Galaxy S22 day. Are you getting in on the action? If so, we want… no, we need to know which model you went for. Is it the easily pocketable Galaxy S22? Or maybe the new and improved, S Pen-toting Galaxy S22 Ultra (aka Note S-Ultra)? There’s no wrong answer, as you should buy whichever one makes you happy. We’re here for a good time, not a long time, people.

If you’re still on the fence, we have all of the information and specs you’ll need to make an informed decision. We can’t tell you which phone to buy, but it’s clear that each phone has a certain crowd it’s aimed towards. If you need all of the specs, multitasking, and S Pen goodness, the S22 Ultra is your only option. Between the S22 and S22+, it’ll come down purely to size and battery.

I don’t envy anyone trying to make this important and difficult decision. However, if you’ve already made the leap, tell us which one you leapt for and feel free to mention why.

Which Galaxy S22 Model Did You Buy? Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra View Results