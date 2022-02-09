Android 12L Gets Beta 3 as Pixel 6 Joins Beta Program

Google pushed out a new Android 12L build today as Beta 3, for those interested in playing with a tablet-focused version of Android on a phone. If that’s you, know that they also expanded the program to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro for the first time.

A changelog wasn’t posted with the new Android 12L Beta 3 update as far as we can tell (release notes), but it’s available to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6 series if you are interested. Mostly, it appears that Google fixed several bugs as they prepare this for a stable tablet release.

Android 12L Beta 3

Release date: February 9, 2022

Build: S2B3.220205.007.A1

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: February 2022

Google Play services: 21.24.23

The Android Beta program for 12L is open, so if you want to get in on this the easy way, join the Android Beta program here. Enrolling your phone only takes a click and then Google will know to push the update to you.

For those into the manual thing, Google once again released new factory image and OTA files. The instructions on how to flash a factory image can be found here. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.