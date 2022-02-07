Hey, it’s another first Monday of a new month and that means Google Pixel update time. Typically, these days are pretty chill and without drama, as Google uses them to push out security patches. However, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners are likely still big mad at not having received an on-time update since their phones were released in October and I swear the list of bugs they demand be squashed has only lengthened. So, we’ll be seeing how Google approaches today.

As of now, Google has already posted new Android 12.0.0 build numbers for the Pixel 6 (SQ1D.220205.003), Pixel 6 Pro (SQ1D.220205.003), Pixel 5a (SQ1A.220205.002), Pixel 5 (SQ1A.220205.002), Pixel 4a 5G (SQ1A.220205.002), Pixel 4a (SQ1A.220205.002), Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL (SQ1A.220205.002), and Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (SQ1A.220205.002).

NOTE: The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are also getting an update, but we are assuming it’s the final bug fixer promised to us from back in November.

As far as we know, the February Pixel update is right on time for all still-supported Pixels. Google made no mention in their announcement of a delay for any device.

Here is the list of bug fixes:

The February 2022 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Camera

Fix for issue causing device reboot when using camera in certain conditions *[1]. Bluetooth

Fix for issue causing audio playback to disconnect while using certain Bluetooth devices *[1].

General improvements for Bluetooth audio quality with certain media codecs *[1]. Framework

Fix for issue causing keyboard to display over input text in certain conditions *[2]. Telephony

Connectivity fixes for specific carrier networks *[3]. Device Applicability

*[1] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included on Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL, Pixel 4a (5G) & Pixel 5 (C Spire, Cellcom)

Google should begin pushing these updates shortly (Settings>System>Advanced>System update), but if you don’t want to wait for Google and prefer to update manually, you will find each factory image or OTA file at the links below. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Links: