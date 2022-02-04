Google pushed out an update to Google Photos this week that is apparently breaking Magic Eraser on Pixel 6 phones. That’s never good, especially since there doesn’t appear to be a fix at the moment.

Folks on reddit noticed that when opening Google Photos and firing up the greatly-hyped Magic Eraser tool, that the app would then crash, pushing them back to home screens. With no work-around to get things back in working order, those experiencing the issue are basically just waiting for Google to do their part and fix it.

A recent update to build 5.76.0.425427310 might be the issue. I say that because build 5.75.0.424739917, like I have on my Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, is working fine. Others are noticing this new build being the culprit as well, so if you are on 5.75, maybe don’t update. Google may have pulled that new build, since those of us now hearing about the bug aren’t even seeing an update available.

I know, I know, it’s another bug for Pixel 6 phones. Y’all just can’t win, eh?

UPDATE: Google took to reddit to say that a new update is rolling out that should fix everyone up. Look for build 5.76.0.426251772 or higher starting right away.

Thank you for your patience and bug reports. Starting today, we are rolling out a fix, so please update to the latest version of Google Photos (5.76.0.426251772 or higher) in the Play Store.

// PhoneArena