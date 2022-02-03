Amazon, one of the wealthiest and most powerful companies in the world, has gone ahead and raised its annual Prime membership price by about 17%, bumping it to $139/year, up from $119. For those who pay monthly, the price is going from $12.99 to $14.99.

Is this a bummer? Always. Will it force anyone to cancel their Prime subscription? Unlikely. Those paying annually may feel as if it’s better to switch to a more stomach-able monthly price, but at the end of the day, Amazon Prime members realize that having the convenience of Prime is just too valuable in their lives. For me, no longer living in a major Metro area, Prime is a lifesaver. Not literally, but you know what I mean. No, I don’t stream any Amazon-exclusive movies and TV shows, but that’s all a bonus at this point. I can’t really see getting rid of Prime at this point. Quick deliveries of anything I order is simply too clutch for me to part with.

According to CNBC, new members will see the increased prices on February 18 and current members will be billed at the higher rate after March 25.

My question is, at what price do we stop paying for Prime? For me, I think it would be $159/year?

// CNBC