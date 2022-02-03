To celebrate a fantastic holiday, that being Valentine’s Day, Fossil is hosting a solid deal on its Gen 6 smartwatch.

Watch: Fossil Gen 6 Unboxing and Tour

For a limited time, you can get the Gen 6 smartwatch at $70 off the usual retail price, bringing it down to just $229. From what we can see, most of the models get the discount, including the metal band and the leather band options.

If you don’t know much about the Gen 6, let me fill you in. It hasn’t yet gotten the Wear OS 3.0 upgrade, but it will. On top of that, the specs include a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset, sensors for tracking blood oxygen and heart rate, GPS, NFC, 1.28″ AMOLED display, 44mm case, and swimproof protection. At $229, it’s a solid device that’s sure to see plenty of software support from Fossil.

